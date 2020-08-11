Advertisement

Illinois announces 1,549 new cases of COVID-19, 20 additional deaths

Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - There are 1,549 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois along with 20 deaths announced Tuesday.

The new deaths include:

  • Adams County: 1 male 90s
  • Coles County: 1 male 80s
  • Cook County: 1 male 60s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s
  • DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s
  • Franklin County: 1 female 70s
  • Jackson County: 1 female 60s
  • Kankakee County: 1 male 60s
  • Lake County: 1 male 80s
  • Livingston County: 1 female 60s
  • Logan County: 1 male 70s
  • Peoria County: 1 female 90s
  • Perry County: 1 female 90s
  • Wayne County: 1 female 70s
  • Will County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 70s

The IDPH says there are now 196,948 total cases of COVID-19 in 102 counties in Illinois. Ad additional 41,362 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours for a total of 3,147,703 tests.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 4 – August 10 is 4.1%.  As of last night, 1,459 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 336 patients were in the ICU and 127 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

