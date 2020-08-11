Illinois announces 1,549 new cases of COVID-19, 20 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - There are 1,549 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois along with 20 deaths announced Tuesday.

The new deaths include:

Adams County: 1 male 90s

Coles County: 1 male 80s

Cook County: 1 male 60s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s

DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s

Franklin County: 1 female 70s

Jackson County: 1 female 60s

Kankakee County: 1 male 60s

Lake County: 1 male 80s

Livingston County: 1 female 60s

Logan County: 1 male 70s

Peoria County: 1 female 90s

Perry County: 1 female 90s

Wayne County: 1 female 70s

Will County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 70s

The IDPH says there are now 196,948 total cases of COVID-19 in 102 counties in Illinois. Ad additional 41,362 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours for a total of 3,147,703 tests.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 4 – August 10 is 4.1%. As of last night, 1,459 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 336 patients were in the ICU and 127 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

