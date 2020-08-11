Advertisement

Hundreds of thousands still without power across northern Illinois

There are more than 6,000 outages reported from ComEd Tuesday morning.
Nearly 400,000 ComEd customers are without power across Northern Illinois.
Nearly 400,000 ComEd customers are without power across Northern Illinois.
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly 400,000 ComEd customers are without power after Monday’s storm across the region.

In Winnebago County, roughly 12,500 customers are affected, or about 10% of those served.

Here’s a look at the other local counties as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday:

  • Boone County: 1,183 customers without power
  • Ogle County: 8,067 customers without power
  • Lee County: 3,891 customers without power
  • Stephenson County: 849 customers without power
  • DeKalb County: 2,011 customers without power

ComEd crews have restored power to more than 260,000 customers throughout northern Illinois after a derecho with wind gusts in excess of 80 miles per hour, lightning and, in some cases, hail that moved across the region Monday afternoon.

This storm caused significant damage across the service territory, including downed poles, broken lines and tree-related damage. ComEd expects that it will take multiple days to restore service to all of the customers affected by the storm.

At this time, ComEd reporting systems are experiencing technical difficulties, making it hard for some customers to report outages and get information. Outages can be reported by calling 1-800-EDISON1 (1-800-334-7661). Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237). For outage updates, ComEd recommends that customers use the ComEd outage map at ComEd.com/map,

