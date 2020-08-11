Harlem School District moves student start date to September 8th

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Harlem School District 122 has recommended to change their student start date from August 24th to September 8th.

According to the district calendar it says, “In order to be better prepared for opening our schools and to provide ample time for our staff to prepare for all of the changes that are taking place, we are delaying the start of school.”

The additional time before the first day of school will allow the district to give its staff the time they need to make the transition as smooth as possible.

This comes as the district announced their fall reopening plans in July. It will have both in-person and remote learning options available for students.

The new calendar will not require any changes to the normal holiday breaks or spring break. It will, however, impact the last day of student attendance and a few other days throughout the school year. A revised calendar will be shared with families soon.

