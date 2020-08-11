Advertisement

Court: Illinois gov won’t have to appear in downstate court

Pritzker had dismissed the ruling as “ridiculous,” noting others in his favor.
Governor Pritzker visits Rockford
Governor Pritzker visits Rockford(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker won’t have to appear in a downstate courtroom this week after the Illinois Supreme Court issued an order Tuesday pausing proceedings in a Clay County case challenging the Democrat’s coronavirus-related executive orders.

The state’s highest court didn’t immediately decide whether to take up the case questioning if Pritzker acted within the scope of his authority in issuing numerous orders designed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Pritzker’s orders have faced several legal challenges, which courts have mostly upheld. But in Clay County, Republican Rep. Darren Bailey of Xenia sued over the restrictions, claiming Pritzker exceeded his authority under state statutes. Judge Michael McHaney ruled in his favor last month.

Pritzker had dismissed the ruling as “ridiculous,” noting others in his favor.

However, Bailey’s attorney Tom DeVore accused Pritzker of breaching the ruling. Haney set a Friday hearing for Pritzker to explain.

On Monday, the Illinois attorney general’s office requested the state Supreme Court intervene on both the hearing and “the underlying legal question raised by the case.”

“From the outset, the circuit court has departed from ordinary procedures and shown an open hostility to the governor, his emergency actions, and the existence of the COVID-19 pandemic itself,” the motion said.

DeVore didn’t immediately return a message.

Also Tuesday, a state panel approved Pritzker’s emergency rules allowing public health officials to issue fines to businesses that don’t comply with a statewide mask mandate.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rockford man charged after report of shots fired

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A handgun in the Nissan was recovered by police.

News

Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Harris joins Biden in the 2020 race at a moment of unprecedented national crisis.

News

11 new deaths, 5 additional cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is down to 3.5 percent.

News

After derecho, Blain’s Farm and Fleet in Loves Park temporarily closes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The auto service center and drive-thru will remain open.

Latest News

News

5-year-old boy shot and killed while playing with his sisters, neighbor arrested

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The 5-year-old was identified by family members as Cannon Hinnant.

News

One additional case of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
There are now a total of 630 recovered cases.

News

IEMA warns storm survivors of potential for scams

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Report suspected fraud to Illinois Attorney General Office.

News

Harlem School District moves student start date to September 8th

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Harlem School District 122 has recommended to change their student start date from August 24th to September 8th.

State

Gov. Pritzker announces emergency rental assistance

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) announced that applications for rental assistance are now available for renters who have lost a job or income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Belvidere School District 100 will conduct remote learning only through first quarter

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The first day of remote learning is scheduled for September 8. The district will use the upcoming weeks to provide extra training for staff, ensure high quality instruction for students, and create tools to support parents.