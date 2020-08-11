Advertisement

Cooler, quieter times ahead in wake of Monday Afternoon’s storms

Above normal temperatures persist for several more days
By Mark Henderson
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In the wake of Monday Afternoon’s storms, the area could certainly use a break, as we attempt to clean up from the extensive damage the storms left here. Thankfully, that break is very much in the cards, as high pressure’s arrival is to make for a much more pleasant weather regime for at least a couple of days. A cold frontal passage late Monday Afternoon has allowed winds to shift to the north, sending cooler, less humid air our way. Temperatures, which had earlier flirted with 90°, have fallen into the 60s and 70s across the area by early Monday Evening.

As the winds continue to blow out of the north the rest of the night, further cooling and drying are to take place, which should allow us the opportunity to give the air conditioners a break overnight.

Abundant, if not unlimited sunshine is on the docket for both Tuesday and Wednesday. While temperatures are ticketed for the middle and even potentially upper 80s each day, winds out of the north Tuesday and from the east Wednesday are to keep humidity at much more comfortable levels.

The break from the humidity’s only to be a temporary one, though. A gradual increase in temperatures and humidity will ensue beginning Thursday, and will likely last through the weekend. That will bring thunderstorm chances back into the conversation as well.

