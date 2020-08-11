Cooler, quieter times ahead in wake of Monday Afternoon’s storms

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In the wake of Monday Afternoon’s storms, the area could certainly use a break, as we attempt to clean up from the extensive damage the storms left here. Thankfully, that break is very much in the cards, as high pressure’s arrival is to make for a much more pleasant weather regime for at least a couple of days. A cold frontal passage late Monday Afternoon has allowed winds to shift to the north, sending cooler, less humid air our way. Temperatures, which had earlier flirted with 90°, have fallen into the 60s and 70s across the area by early Monday Evening.

Temperatures have crashed in the wake of Monday's storms. More importantly, humidity levels are also falling quickly. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As the winds continue to blow out of the north the rest of the night, further cooling and drying are to take place, which should allow us the opportunity to give the air conditioners a break overnight.

With temperatures and dew points falling, the A/C can get a break tonight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Abundant, if not unlimited sunshine is on the docket for both Tuesday and Wednesday. While temperatures are ticketed for the middle and even potentially upper 80s each day, winds out of the north Tuesday and from the east Wednesday are to keep humidity at much more comfortable levels.

Sunshine's to dominate Tuesday, and while temperatures are to remain quite warm, a northerly wind is to keep humidity at much more manageable levels. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winds Wednesday are to take on more of an easterly component, which will yield another day of sunshine and comfortable humidity. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The break from the humidity’s only to be a temporary one, though. A gradual increase in temperatures and humidity will ensue beginning Thursday, and will likely last through the weekend. That will bring thunderstorm chances back into the conversation as well.

Now that a cold front has passed through the area, cooler, less humid air is heading our way for a few days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

