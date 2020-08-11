Advertisement

City of Freeport releases guidelines for disposing of fallen tree limbs

Kristin 6pm storm damage
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After Monday’s storms that moved through the Stateline, the City of Freeport releases guidelines for residents to dispose small tree limbs that may have fallen.

All tree limbs and branches brought down as a result of the storm should be taken to designated collect point at the Street Department at 1001 N. Island Avenue and put in the designated marked location.

City officials say no storm debris should be piled or pushed into the street. Such debris can be washed into the drainage inlets and cause clogging with a potential flooding hazard.

