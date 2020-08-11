Advertisement

Belvidere School District 100 will conduct remote learning only through first quarter

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere District 100 students will only do remote learning through at least the first quarter of the school year.

All students in K-12 will be issued a Google Chromeboook. Attendance will be taken each day and recorded. Most students will not attend school in-person. However some students receiving targeted services may be able to attend school in-person.

The first day of remote learning is scheduled for September 8. The district will use the upcoming weeks to provide extra training for staff, ensure high quality instruction for students, and create tools to support parents.

A new annual calendar will be proposed at the August 17th board meeting that will specify updated “attendance” days for the school year including the last day of student “attendance.”

On August 21, families will receive instructions on where to pick up their Chromebook. On September 4, students will receive a welcome message from their teachers with an outline of activities for the first week of school, which begins September 8.

You can read the full message Superintendent of the district, Dr. Woestman below.

Posted by Belvidere School District 100 on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Gov. Pritzker announces emergency rental assistance

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) announced that applications for rental assistance are now available for renters who have lost a job or income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Hundreds of thousands still without power across northern Illinois

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Nearly 400,000 ComEd customers are without power after Monday’s storm across the region.

News

Storm causes a tree to fall on couples house

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Stateline Travel Trends

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
With coronavirus concerns growing, many people chose to cancel travel plans, especially to areas where cases are rising. Some say that even the COVID-19 pandemic couldn’t keep them from getting away.

Latest News

News

House fire presumably caused by lightning suffers $100K in losses

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A house fire in the 1100 block of 16th Street in Rockford is believed to have been caused by the house getting hit by lightning.

News

1100 block of 16th Street Fire Monday afternoon

Updated: 16 hours ago
|

News

Future of The United States Postal Service

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Hope Salman
“I am scared they will stop delivering mail, receiving mail, and about how I would get stamps,” said Gail Douglas, a U.S.P.S. customer.

News

Body of woman found in Missouri believed to be missing person from Galena

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office reports the body of a woman believed to be that of Laura A. Kowal from rural Galena has been recovered from the Mississippi River near Canton, Missouri.

News

Several intersections and streets are closed in Rockford as crews clean up

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The City of Rockford says several streets and intersections are closed as crews work to clean up storm damage from around the area.

News

One person is dead after overnight hotel shooting on Rockford’s East side

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:33 AM CDT
|
By Adam Carr
Rockford Police detectives believe this was a targeted attack and not a random incident.