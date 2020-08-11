Belvidere School District 100 will conduct remote learning only through first quarter

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere District 100 students will only do remote learning through at least the first quarter of the school year.

All students in K-12 will be issued a Google Chromeboook. Attendance will be taken each day and recorded. Most students will not attend school in-person. However some students receiving targeted services may be able to attend school in-person.

The first day of remote learning is scheduled for September 8. The district will use the upcoming weeks to provide extra training for staff, ensure high quality instruction for students, and create tools to support parents.

A new annual calendar will be proposed at the August 17th board meeting that will specify updated “attendance” days for the school year including the last day of student “attendance.”

On August 21, families will receive instructions on where to pick up their Chromebook. On September 4, students will receive a welcome message from their teachers with an outline of activities for the first week of school, which begins September 8.

You can read the full message Superintendent of the district, Dr. Woestman below.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.