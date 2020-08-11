Advertisement

Apple CEO is now a billionaire

His salary is $3 million a year
Bloomberg reports Tim Cook's estimated net worth skyrocketed to $1 billion as Apple shares jumped last week.
Bloomberg reports Tim Cook's estimated net worth skyrocketed to $1 billion as Apple shares jumped last week.(Source: Apple, CNN)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Tim Cook has been the top executive at the world's most valuable company for nearly a decade, but he recently hit a new milestone.

Bloomberg reports Cook’s estimated net worth skyrocketed to $1 billion as Apple shares jumped last week.

Here’s the math.

Cook has a base salary of $3 million. His Apple shares are worth about $375 million

The rest of the billion comes from his sizable stock awards and other forms of compensation.

Bloomberg based its projection of the CEO's net worth on an analysis of the company's regulatory filings.

Apple as a company is worth nearly $2 trillion.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Scientists uneasy as Russia approves 1st coronavirus vaccine

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DARIA LITVINOVA Associated Press
Putin emphasized that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests and has proven efficient, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus. However, scientists at home and abroad have been sounding the alarm that the rush to start using the vaccine before Phase 3 trials could backfire.

National

Storms leave widespread damage in Chicago-area

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
Severe storm system with winds reaching 100 mph damages the Chicago area.

State

Gov. Pritzker announces emergency rental assistance

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) announced that applications for rental assistance are now available for renters who have lost a job or income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus

What do the kids say? K-12 students sound off on school

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Anxious parents around the country are looking to schools that have already opened for signs of how it might go.

Coronavirus

Schools grapple with uncertainty about reopening amid coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

Latest News

National

Derecho brings strong winds, heavy rain to Iowa

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Heavy rain and strong winds in Cedar Rapids, Iowa as a powerful storm known as a derecho rolls through.

News

Belvidere School District 100 will conduct remote learning only through first quarter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The first day of remote learning is scheduled for September 8. The district will use the upcoming weeks to provide extra training for staff, ensure high quality instruction for students, and create tools to support parents.

National Politics

Democratic convention speakers span spectrum of US politics

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By BILL BARROW
The Democratic National Convention, a virtual production since the COVID-19 pandemic led party officials to cancel all in-person plans in Milwaukee, will feature presenters from progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Republican John Kasich, a former Ohio governor who sought the GOP presidential nomination four years ago.

National

Witness couldn’t believe his eyes, as man breaks his leg base jumping off an apartment roof and crashing into 19 News station (graphic video)

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rachel Vadaj and Michelle Nicks
A man is recovering with a broken leg after a base jumping stunt goes dangerously wrong at 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

National

Alabama parents charged after child found dead in hot car

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
The pair told Franklin County deputies that they put their 3-year-old boy to bed around midnight Saturday. When they awoke Sunday around 3 p.m. they found the boy in their car.