After derecho, Blain’s Farm and Fleet in Loves Park temporarily closes

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Blain’s Farm & Fleet in Loves Park was damaged during a derecho on Monday.

A derecho is an intense line of widespread windstorms and sometimes thunderstorms across a large region. As store repairs begin, the Loves Park location at 7300 E. RIverside Blvd. will be temporarily closed until August 12 at 7 a.m.

The auto service center and drive-thru will remain open. Customers can place their orders online at farmandfleet.com or by downloading the Blain’s Farm & Fleet App for pick up in drive-thru.

“Our thoughts are with our neighbors who are recovering from this storm, so our team is working as quickly as possible to get the store open. We kept our buy online pick up in drive-thru option open so that we can help our neighbors recover even as we are recovering ourselves,” Chief Marketing Officer Kristin Stewart said.

Blain’s Farm & Fleet store management, demand planning, merchants, and vendors have begun allocating truckloads of products including generators, chainsaws and shop vacs to the effected locations.

