Advertisement

A man faces hate crime charges after feds say he burned a cross and displayed a swastika to intimidate his Black neighbor

An Indiana man was charged with a hate crime for intimidating his Black neighbor after he began to cut down a tree on his own property.
An Indiana man was charged with a hate crime for intimidating his Black neighbor after he began to cut down a tree on his own property.(CNN)
By Scottie Andrew and Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An Indiana man who burned crosses, displayed swastikas and made signs with racist slurs was charged with a hate crime for intimidating his Black neighbor, the Department of Justice said this week.

Shepherd Hoehn, 50, was also charged with two counts of unlawful weapons possession, the DOJ said.

The intimidation began when his Black neighbor, who investigators did not name, was removing a tree from his own property in Lawrence, Indiana, the DOJ said.

A construction crew came to Hoehn’s neighbor’s home in mid-June and began to remove the tree. Hoehn became angry at his neighbor’s decision to remove the tree and “took several steps to intimidate and interfere with his neighbor and the construction workers,” according to a complaint filed in connection with the matter.

Among his intimidation tactics, according to the DOJ: Burning a cross above the fence line facing his neighbor's property, displaying a swastika on the outer side of his fence and making a large sign with "anti-Black racial slurs" next to the swastika.

He also displayed a machete near the sign with the racial slurs, threw eggs at his neighbor’s home and loudly played the song “Dixie” on repeat (the word “dixie” is thought to be connected to the antebellum South, when slavery was legal and romanticized), the DOJ said.

The FBI searched Hoehn's home on July 1 and found several firearms and drug paraphernalia, the DOJ said. Hoehn was a fugitive from a case in Missouri and therefore couldn't lawfully own firearms.

If convicted, Hoehn faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each of the charges.

Hoehn's attorney, Sam Ansell, declined to comment when reached by CNN.

The DOJ has reported about several racially motivated crimes this year, but it’s not yet known whether 2020 has seen a surge in hate crimes compared to years previous.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

How to protect kids from digital eye strain during pandemic

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
Digital eye strain was an issue before COVID-19, but now it’s a bigger one, with some kids spending more time on their devices.

National

Parents of Elijah McClain sue Colorado police over his death

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By COLLEEN SLEVIN
The parents of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after officers in suburban Denver stopped him on the street last year and put him in a chokehold, sued police and medical officials Tuesday.

National Politics

GRAPHIC: More arrests expected in brawl during pro-police rally in Colorado

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Three people were arrested and another cited after fights broke out at a Colorado pro-police rally that attracted counter protesters, authorities said.

National

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao discusses new bus system grants

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Harlem School District moves student start date to September 8th

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Harlem School District 122 has recommended to change their student start date from August 24th to September 8th.

National Politics

Texas food bank experiences extremely high demand

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Some Texans lined up at a food bank in Dallas before sunrise on Tuesday to get essentials.

National Politics

Food banks are in high demand

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The struggle for millions of Americans to put food on the table is very real.

National

Bindi Irwin and husband are expecting first child

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The 22-year-old daughter of the late conservationist and television personality Steve Irwin said she’s in her first trimester.

Coronavirus

Scientists uneasy as Russia approves 1st coronavirus vaccine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DARIA LITVINOVA Associated Press
Putin emphasized that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests and has proven efficient, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus. However, scientists at home and abroad have been sounding the alarm that the rush to start using the vaccine before Phase 3 trials could backfire.

National

Storms leave widespread damage in Chicago-area

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Severe storm system with winds reaching 100 mph damages the Chicago area.