11 new deaths, 5 additional cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Eleven new deaths and an additional 5 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Winnebago County Health Department on Tuesday.

That brings the total case count to 3,771. This is up from 3,766 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County from Monday.

The total deaths are now 134, from 123 on Monday. The recovery rate went down to 96.2 percent. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is down to 3.5 percent.

