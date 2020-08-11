11 new deaths, 5 additional cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.
The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is down to 3.5 percent.
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Eleven new deaths and an additional 5 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Winnebago County Health Department on Tuesday.
That brings the total case count to 3,771. This is up from 3,766 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County from Monday.
The total deaths are now 134, from 123 on Monday. The recovery rate went down to 96.2 percent. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is down to 3.5 percent.
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.