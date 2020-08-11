Advertisement

11 new deaths, 5 additional cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is down to 3.5 percent.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Eleven new deaths and an additional 5 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Winnebago County Health Department on Tuesday.

That brings the total case count to 3,771. This is up from 3,766 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County from Monday.

The total deaths are now 134, from 123 on Monday. The recovery rate went down to 96.2 percent. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is down to 3.5 percent.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rockford man charged after report of shots fired

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A handgun in the Nissan was recovered by police.

News

Court: Illinois gov won’t have to appear in downstate court

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Pritzker had dismissed the ruling as “ridiculous,” noting others in his favor.

News

Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Harris joins Biden in the 2020 race at a moment of unprecedented national crisis.

News

After derecho, Blain’s Farm and Fleet in Loves Park temporarily closes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The auto service center and drive-thru will remain open.

Latest News

News

5-year-old boy shot and killed while playing with his sisters, neighbor arrested

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The 5-year-old was identified by family members as Cannon Hinnant.

News

One additional case of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
There are now a total of 630 recovered cases.

News

IEMA warns storm survivors of potential for scams

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Report suspected fraud to Illinois Attorney General Office.

News

Harlem School District moves student start date to September 8th

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Harlem School District 122 has recommended to change their student start date from August 24th to September 8th.

State

Gov. Pritzker announces emergency rental assistance

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) announced that applications for rental assistance are now available for renters who have lost a job or income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Belvidere School District 100 will conduct remote learning only through first quarter

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The first day of remote learning is scheduled for September 8. The district will use the upcoming weeks to provide extra training for staff, ensure high quality instruction for students, and create tools to support parents.