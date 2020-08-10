Advertisement

Wind-driven storms cause widespread damage across Stateline, thousands without power

Storms cause widespread damage. This is near Alpine and Guilford in Rockford.
Storms cause widespread damage. This is near Alpine and Guilford in Rockford.(Nevan Jacobs)
By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A strong line of thunderstorms moved through the Stateline earlier this afternoon causing widespread damage to property, power lines and more. The result, thousands of Stateline residents are without power Monday afternoon.

ComEd says in Illinois, 117,813 customers are without fire in total. As of 4:30 p.m., here is the list by county in the Stateline:

  • Boone County: 847 customers
  • Carroll County: 3,002 customers
  • DeKalb County: 5,784 customers
  • Jo Daviess County: 18 customers
  • Lee County: 4,632 customers
  • Ogle County: 10,276 customers
  • Stephenson County: 2,378 customers
  • Whiteside County: 15,124 customers
  • Winnebago County: 21,766 customers
Caption

Numerous roads are closed as crews work to clean up. These storms also caused several high wind reports and even some tornado reports. We’ll fine tune these throughout the evening.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Body of woman found in Missouri believed to be missing person from Galena

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office reports the body of a woman believed to be that of Laura A. Kowal from rural Galena has been recovered from the Mississippi River near Canton, Missouri.

News

Several intersections and streets are closed Rockford as crews clean up

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The City of Rockford says several streets and intersections are closed as crews work to clean up storm damage from around the area.

News

One person is dead after overnight hotel shooting on Rockford’s East side

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Adam Carr
Rockford Police detectives believe this was a targeted attack and not a random incident.

News

Sycamore’s Out of School Care Program faces challenges due to concerns over safety guidelines

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Savanna Brito
How coronavirus has affected the reopening of the sycamore school district's OSCAR Program

Latest News

News

Back to school shopping on hold for families that choose remote learning

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Giesey
With the remote learning only option being provided from most school districts, families that choose that learning environment for their students are starting to realize they no longer need to do back-to-school shopping.

News

Edwards Apple Orchard announces opening date, new drive-thru system

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
“Your experience will be different this year, but we are doing everything we can to help continue your fall traditions while keeping our guests and employees safe,” Edwards Apple Orchard wrote on its website.

Coronavirus

Illinois Reports 1,382 new cases of COVID-19, 8 additional deaths Sunday

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
According to new data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state has now recorded a total of 194,080 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, with 7,636 fatalities reported.

News

Rockford’s Ministry of Restoration Church hosts free school supply giveaway

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Rockford's Ministry of Restoration Church hosts a free school supply giveaway for families with children of all ages on Saturday.

News

Rockford Midtown Market welcomes visitors for summer season

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A summertime favorite makes its long-awaited return to the Forest City, as the Rockford Midtown Market welcomes visitors to its 7th Street location on Saturday.

News

Winnebago County State’s Attorney responds to arrests

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross responds to the decision to arrest more than a dozen people after protests at Rockford city market on Friday night.