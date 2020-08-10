Wind-driven storms cause widespread damage across Stateline, thousands without power
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A strong line of thunderstorms moved through the Stateline earlier this afternoon causing widespread damage to property, power lines and more. The result, thousands of Stateline residents are without power Monday afternoon.
ComEd says in Illinois, 117,813 customers are without fire in total. As of 4:30 p.m., here is the list by county in the Stateline:
- Boone County: 847 customers
- Carroll County: 3,002 customers
- DeKalb County: 5,784 customers
- Jo Daviess County: 18 customers
- Lee County: 4,632 customers
- Ogle County: 10,276 customers
- Stephenson County: 2,378 customers
- Whiteside County: 15,124 customers
- Winnebago County: 21,766 customers
Numerous roads are closed as crews work to clean up. These storms also caused several high wind reports and even some tornado reports. We’ll fine tune these throughout the evening.
