Wind-driven storms cause widespread damage across Stateline, thousands without power

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A strong line of thunderstorms moved through the Stateline earlier this afternoon causing widespread damage to property, power lines and more. The result, thousands of Stateline residents are without power Monday afternoon.

ComEd says in Illinois, 117,813 customers are without fire in total. As of 4:30 p.m., here is the list by county in the Stateline:

Boone County: 847 customers

Carroll County: 3,002 customers

DeKalb County: 5,784 customers

Jo Daviess County: 18 customers

Lee County: 4,632 customers

Ogle County: 10,276 customers

Stephenson County: 2,378 customers

Whiteside County: 15,124 customers

Winnebago County: 21,766 customers

Numerous roads are closed as crews work to clean up. These storms also caused several high wind reports and even some tornado reports. We’ll fine tune these throughout the evening.

