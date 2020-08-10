Village of Forreston declares disaster declaration, five residents injured

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a line of severe storms moved through the Stateline and caused widespread damage, Forreston was one of the harder hit areas. The village president issued a disaster declaration.

Village leaders say a total of five people were injured during the storms and those people were transported to local hospitals. There is 48 blocks worth of tree and wire damage throughout the village and structure damage to 13 blocks.

Two mobile home parks, Candlelight and Spring Brook were both hit very ehavily. The village is providing shelter to 50-100 residents at 605 S. Main Street in Leaf River.

All roads into Forreston are shut down. ComEd and Nicor Gas are working to restore services with no estimated time frame of the restoration of power.

