Advertisement

Severe T-Storm Watch issued area-wide through 7 p.m., damaging winds likely

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s becoming increasingly likely that a widespread damaging wind event is unfolding, as a Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the entire Stateline through 7 p.m. Monday.

Temperatures in the 80s and dew points will into the 70s are giving the Stateline a very prime atmosphere for severe weather to occur. A cold front is eyeing our region and a much drier air mass will follow. But storms lie along this front.

Powerful storms are moving through central Iowa right now with winds in excess of 70 to 80 miles per hour. These storms are eastbound with nothing stopping them from holding together. This is why the Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for the entire Stateline. In addition, the Storm Prediction Center upgraded the region to a Moderate Risk (Category 4 of 5) for severe weather this afternoon.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued areawide through 7 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued areawide through 7 p.m.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
A category 4 of 5 for severe weather is in place this afternoon and early evening.
A category 4 of 5 for severe weather is in place this afternoon and early evening.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The biggest threat from these storms will be widespread gusty winds 75 miles per hour or higher, which have the power to do some damage to power lines and trees area-wide. In addition, a very low tornado threat exists, isolated hail up to ping pong size are possible along with these powerful winds.

Damaging winds in excess of 75 miles per hour or higher are likely this afternoon.
Damaging winds in excess of 75 miles per hour or higher are likely this afternoon.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

In terms of timing, between 2 and 3 p.m. for most of us, earlier for folks out west and a bit later for our eastern counties. By dinner time, these storms will gradually move east and we’ll see clearing.

Storms will move in 2-3 p.m. throughout the Stateline.
Storms will move in 2-3 p.m. throughout the Stateline.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Damaging wind event is likely this afternoon and evening.
Damaging wind event is likely this afternoon and evening.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Storms will gradually move out this early evening.
Storms will gradually move out this early evening.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Storms will exit and be out of here beginning around dinner time tonight.
Storms will exit and be out of here beginning around dinner time tonight.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Be sure to follow the 23 Storm Team on social, online and on-air for any warnings that may occur. Download the free 23 Storm Team mobile app from the App Store or Google Play if you have not already. A few tips to prepare:

  1. Have your phone fully charged
  2. Have easy access to candles and flashlights
  3. Don’t park or be near any trees this afternoon
  4. Remember to turn around and don’t drown

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Ethan's Sunday Forecast -- 8/9/2020

Updated: 14 hours ago

Forecast

Hot, Humid and stormy Monday before a cold front arrives

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Ethan Rosuck
Heat and humidity will continue in the Stateline for one more day as temperatures will be near 90 degrees and dew points in the 70s. However, this will be brief due to a cold front that will shut off the humidity. It will also give us a small storm chance.

Forecast

More Heat & Humidity Sunday & Monday

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
More Heat & Humidity Sunday & Monday.

Forecast

Heat, humidity to spike over the next several days

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
Hot, humid conditions are likely for the next three days, with chances for storms also accompanying the heat and humidity.

Latest News

Forecast

Beautiful for Friday, Heat & Humidity back this Weekend

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:29 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Beautiful for Friday, Heat & Humidity back this Weekend.

Forecast

Heat, humidity to return after one more pleasant day Friday

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
Air conditioners are to be thrust back into duty by the weekend after one more pleasant day Friday.

Forecast

Plenty of Sunshine and Low Humidity Today

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:39 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Plenty of Sunshine and Low Humidity Today.

Forecast

Chill to ease gradually, heat and humidity’s return inching closer

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
Gradual warming is underway, with 80s and 90s likely to dominate late this week and into the weekend.

Forecast

Slowly Warming by the Weekend

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:40 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Slowly Warming by the Weekend.

Forecast

Gradual warming trend begins Wednesday, heat and humidity’s return in sight

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
Comfortable weather is to persist for a few more days, but heat and humidity are coming back before too long.