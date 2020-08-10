Severe T-Storm Watch issued area-wide through 7 p.m., damaging winds likely

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s becoming increasingly likely that a widespread damaging wind event is unfolding, as a Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the entire Stateline through 7 p.m. Monday.

Temperatures in the 80s and dew points will into the 70s are giving the Stateline a very prime atmosphere for severe weather to occur. A cold front is eyeing our region and a much drier air mass will follow. But storms lie along this front.

Powerful storms are moving through central Iowa right now with winds in excess of 70 to 80 miles per hour. These storms are eastbound with nothing stopping them from holding together. This is why the Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for the entire Stateline. In addition, the Storm Prediction Center upgraded the region to a Moderate Risk (Category 4 of 5) for severe weather this afternoon.

The biggest threat from these storms will be widespread gusty winds 75 miles per hour or higher, which have the power to do some damage to power lines and trees area-wide. In addition, a very low tornado threat exists, isolated hail up to ping pong size are possible along with these powerful winds.

In terms of timing, between 2 and 3 p.m. for most of us, earlier for folks out west and a bit later for our eastern counties. By dinner time, these storms will gradually move east and we’ll see clearing.

Be sure to follow the 23 Storm Team on social, online and on-air for any warnings that may occur. Download the free 23 Storm Team mobile app from the App Store or Google Play if you have not already. A few tips to prepare:

Have your phone fully charged Have easy access to candles and flashlights Don’t park or be near any trees this afternoon Remember to turn around and don’t drown

