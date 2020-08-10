Several intersections and streets are closed Rockford as crews clean up
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The City of Rockford says several streets and intersections are closed as crews work to clean up storm damage from around the area.
Intersections closed:
- 9th Street and Charles Street
- 18th Street and 7th Avenue
- E. State Street and Rockford Avenue
- Mulford Road and Spring Brook Road
- London Avenue and E. State Street
Streets closed:
- 2800 block of Highcrest Road
- Kishwaukee Street between Brooke Road and Harrison Avenue
- Guilford Road east of Alpine to Roxbury
With power out in sections of the City, there are several intersections with non-working traffic signals. Drivers should treat dark intersections as a four-way stop. Both City and ComEd crews are working to clear roads of downed trees and power lines.
