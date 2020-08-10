Several intersections and streets are closed Rockford as crews clean up

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The City of Rockford says several streets and intersections are closed as crews work to clean up storm damage from around the area.

Intersections closed:

9th Street and Charles Street

18th Street and 7th Avenue

E. State Street and Rockford Avenue

Mulford Road and Spring Brook Road

London Avenue and E. State Street

Streets closed:

2800 block of Highcrest Road

Kishwaukee Street between Brooke Road and Harrison Avenue

Guilford Road east of Alpine to Roxbury

With power out in sections of the City, there are several intersections with non-working traffic signals. Drivers should treat dark intersections as a four-way stop. Both City and ComEd crews are working to clear roads of downed trees and power lines.

