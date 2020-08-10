Advertisement

Report: Big Ten cancels 2020 college football season

The Big Ten logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa.
The Big Ten logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROSEMONT, Ill. (WIFR) - According to NBC Sports, the Big Ten voted 12-2 to cancel fall sports, including football throughout the entire conference, stemming from COVID-19 concerns.

With physicians as presidents, Michigan and Michigan State voted to end the season. Nebraska and Iowa were the only two that voted to play. The cancellation comes a week after the Big Ten announced an updated 10-game conference-only schedule, followed by opening fall camps for team players.

This comes after the Mid-American Conference (MAC) became the first league at college football’s highest levels to cancel its fall season because of the pandemic.

