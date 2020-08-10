Report: Big Ten cancels 2020 college football season

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WIFR) - According to NBC Sports, the Big Ten voted 12-2 to cancel fall sports, including football throughout the entire conference, stemming from COVID-19 concerns.

With physicians as presidents, Michigan and Michigan State voted to end the season. Nebraska and Iowa were the only two that voted to play. The cancellation comes a week after the Big Ten announced an updated 10-game conference-only schedule, followed by opening fall camps for team players.

This comes after the Mid-American Conference (MAC) became the first league at college football’s highest levels to cancel its fall season because of the pandemic.

