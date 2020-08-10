One person shot at a hotel on Rockford’s east side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just before 1 a.m. Monday, Rockford police responded to a call of shots fired at the 700 block of Clark Drive.

Upon arrival, they found a shooting victim who was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

No additional information is available at this time. Rockford police ask to avoid the area.

