House fire presumably caused by lightning suffers $100K in losses

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A house fire in the 1100 block of 16th Street in Rockford is believed to have been caused by the house getting hit by lightning.

Rockford Fire responded to the house fire just after 4:00 p.m. Monday that was believed to have been started by lightning. The first unit arrived on scene and found fire showing from the second floor. The alarm call was upgraded based on fire conditions and an additional engine company responded.

Two families were displaced by the fire and firefighters rescued two dogs. The house has an estimated loss of $100,000.

Firefighters are on scene 1100 16th Street for a structure fire. pic.twitter.com/3MsqX8TPhD — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) August 10, 2020

