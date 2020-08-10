Advertisement

Illinois announces 1,319 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,319 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 1 additional confirmed death. This is the lowest daily death count since March 21.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 195,399 cases, including 7,637 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. 

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 32,353 specimens for a total of 3,106,341. 

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 3 – August 9 is 4.1%. 

As of last night, 1,481 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 352 patients were in the ICU and 138 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

