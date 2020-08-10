Advertisement

Hot, Humid and stormy Monday before a cold front arrives

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Heat and humidity will continue in the Stateline for one more day as temperatures will be near 90 degrees and dew points in the 70s. However, this will be brief due to a cold front that will shut off the humidity. It will also give us a small storm chance.

You can see dew points behind the cold front in the Dakotas. 40 degree dew point in Bismarck is quite dry air. That’s heading our way. Monday will start off dry and somewhat muggy. We think our skies will have a mix of clouds and sun, which is good news ahead of the storms. The heat will build throughout the morning and early afternoon along with the humidity thanks to southerly winds. After lunch time is when we begin to monitor the arrival of our next weather maker.

Very muggy conditions ahead of the front, extremely dry air follows.
Very muggy conditions ahead of the front, extremely dry air follows.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A cold front will swing through the Stateline Monday afternoon, which will drop our temperatures somewhat and really hunker down our humidity levels. We are currently thinking a window starting around 1-2 p.m. and continuing through about 5 p.m. will be the time we will see scattered showers and storms with the front.

Monday will start dry with a mix of clouds and sun.
Monday will start dry with a mix of clouds and sun.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
The cold front will spawn storms in the afternoon Monday.
The cold front will spawn storms in the afternoon Monday.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Mid afternoon looks like the peak time for the storms and the front to move through.
Mid afternoon looks like the peak time for the storms and the front to move through.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Storms will quickly begin to exit around dinner time Monday.
Storms will quickly begin to exit around dinner time Monday.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

There lies a Marginal Risk (category 1 of 5) for severe weather in the entire Stateline Monday afternoon, which is a low threat. Gusty winds, very small hail and heavy downpours will be the biggest threats when the line of storms comes through.

A Marginal Risk for severe weather (category 1 of 5) is in play for Monday afternoon.
A Marginal Risk for severe weather (category 1 of 5) is in play for Monday afternoon.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

It will be a short window of time because Monday evening calls for gradual clearing skies and more comfortable conditions to set the precedence for the weather pattern this week. Tuesday and Wednesday look quiet with temperatures in the mid 80s but with very low dew points, meaning it will be much more comfortable outside. The humidity won’t get oppressively high for the rest of the week. Temperatures do look to gradually climb back into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees by the end of the week with only very isolated storm chances Thursday through Sunday.

One more humid day before a break arrives for the week.
One more humid day before a break arrives for the week.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

