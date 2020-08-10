Future of The United States Postal Service

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

With more than half a million united states postal service employees scattered across the country, the agency employs more people than any other government entity outside the military, and economic experts say it is in trouble.

“I am scared they will stop delivering mail, receiving mail, and about how I would get stamps,” said Gail Douglas, a U.S.P.S. customer.

Before the pandemic the postal service reported a drop in the number of letters and packages going out. In the midst of the pandemic, leaders say many Americans returned to their neighborhood post office. But, without a financial rescue from congress soon, experts say the agency could run out of cash sometime from now until the end of the year.

“My family mostly lives out town, and it is kind of fun to send them something once in a while. You can’t see anybody, even the ones that live in town, you don’t get to see because of the pandemic,” said Rhonda Caproon, a U.S.P.S customer.

The Trump administration says it will not sign off on any financial support for the agency- either in the form of a loan or direct funding- unless the postal service agrees to rate increases.

Grace Perez says she had to stop working to take care of her kids. She visits the post office almost every day to ship items for her online business. She says she relies on U.S.P.S for its low prices and reliable service.

“I drop my stuff off and continue with my day. I don’t have to wait on anybody, the line is not always busy, because they work quickly. I like the post office and I don’t think anything should change.”

