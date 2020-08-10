Advertisement

Future of The United States Postal Service

Among the United States Postal Service's deliveries are medication, and Social Security checks, and the largest delivery service for online purchases. (USPS)
Among the United States Postal Service's deliveries are medication, and Social Security checks, and the largest delivery service for online purchases. (USPS) (KTVF)
By Hope Salman
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

With more than half a million united states postal service employees scattered across the country, the agency employs more people than any other government entity outside the military, and economic experts say it is in trouble.

“I am scared they will stop delivering mail, receiving mail, and about how I would get stamps,” said Gail Douglas, a U.S.P.S. customer.

Before the pandemic the postal service reported a drop in the number of letters and packages going out. In the midst of the pandemic, leaders say many Americans returned to their neighborhood post office. But, without a financial rescue from congress soon, experts say the agency could run out of cash sometime from now until the end of the year.

“My family mostly lives out town, and it is kind of fun to send them something once in a while. You can’t see anybody, even the ones that live in town, you don’t get to see because of the pandemic,” said Rhonda Caproon, a U.S.P.S customer.

The Trump administration says it will not sign off on any financial support for the agency- either in the form of a loan or direct funding- unless the postal service agrees to rate increases.

Grace Perez says she had to stop working to take care of her kids. She visits the post office almost every day to ship items for her online business. She says she relies on U.S.P.S for its low prices and reliable service.

“I drop my stuff off and continue with my day. I don’t have to wait on anybody, the line is not always busy, because they work quickly. I like the post office and I don’t think anything should change.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Stateline Travel Trends

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
With coronavirus concerns growing, many people chose to cancel travel plans, especially to areas where cases are rising. Some say that even the COVID-19 pandemic couldn’t keep them from getting away.

News

House fire presumably caused by lightning suffers $100K in losses

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A house fire in the 1100 block of 16th Street in Rockford is believed to have been caused by the house getting hit by lightning.

News

1100 block of 16th Street Fire Monday afternoon

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|

News

Body of woman found in Missouri believed to be missing person from Galena

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office reports the body of a woman believed to be that of Laura A. Kowal from rural Galena has been recovered from the Mississippi River near Canton, Missouri.

Latest News

News

Several intersections and streets are closed Rockford as crews clean up

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The City of Rockford says several streets and intersections are closed as crews work to clean up storm damage from around the area.

News

One person is dead after overnight hotel shooting on Rockford’s East side

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Adam Carr
Rockford Police detectives believe this was a targeted attack and not a random incident.

News

Sycamore’s Out of School Care Program faces challenges due to concerns over safety guidelines

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Savanna Brito
How coronavirus has affected the reopening of the sycamore school district's OSCAR Program

News

Back to school shopping on hold for families that choose remote learning

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Giesey
With the remote learning only option being provided from most school districts, families that choose that learning environment for their students are starting to realize they no longer need to do back-to-school shopping.

News

Edwards Apple Orchard announces opening date, new drive-thru system

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
“Your experience will be different this year, but we are doing everything we can to help continue your fall traditions while keeping our guests and employees safe,” Edwards Apple Orchard wrote on its website.

Coronavirus

Illinois Reports 1,382 new cases of COVID-19, 8 additional deaths Sunday

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
According to new data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state has now recorded a total of 194,080 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, with 7,636 fatalities reported.