Body of woman found in Missouri believed to be missing person from Galena

GALENA, Ill. (KWQC) - The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office reports the body of a woman believed to be that of Laura A. Kowal from rural Galena has been recovered from the Mississippi River near Canton, Missouri. While a positive identification has not yet been made, authorities say the description and other identifiers are consistent with the missing 57-year-old woman. An autopsy has been ordered.

Kowal was last seen Friday, August 7 when she left her home in a white 2016 Honda Pilot with a license plate number of XBB323,

The Honda Pilot was found about 20 miles north of Canton, in Warsaw, Illinois in Hancock, County.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

