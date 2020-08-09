Winnebago County State’s Attorney responds to arrests

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross responds to the decision to arrest more than a dozen people after protests at Rockford city market on Friday night.

Rockford police say, 14 people, including community activist Leslie Rolfe, face charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after leaving Joe Marino park. The designated area for protestors, and blocking traffic along state street.

Hite Ross responded in a statement:

“The First Amendment encompasses rights that are applicable to everyone. Consequently, no one has the right to infringe on the rights of others while exercising their First Amendment Rights. On Friday August 7, 2020 parameters were established to provide a safe environment for all individuals who attended the City Market area. These parameters designated areas for “peaceful assembly” and also areas for the City Market vendors and patrons. Under the Fourth Amendment individuals have the right to the pursuit of happiness which encompasses conducting their businesses in a safe environment. Individuals who were arrested and charged on August 7, 2020 will have their cases adjudicated through the criminal justice process. All individuals charged with offenses are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law. Everyone must realize that we live in a law and order society and for the most part the more than 280,000 residents of Winnebago County understand this. I will continue to work with law enforcement to ensure that everyone has a safe environment in which to share their messages and conduct their businesses.”

