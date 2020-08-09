Advertisement

We Are Rockford hosts a public forum for educators

Activists and educators speak about racism in the classroom.
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - From changes in the curriculum, to engaging in difficult conversations, educators at the racism in the classroom public forum say they want to improve the in-school experience for everyone.

“The suspension expulsion system kind of further marginalizes students who come into school already marginalized,” said Educator Justin Saichek.

Those at the forum made lists of things they hope to see change in schools. The top of each list says get it done, and through dialogue activists and teachers believe they can make positive changes.

“I just have this goal that when students are in my classroom they are in a safe environment and that when they leave they feel that their voice was heard that they were respected and that no harm was done to them,” said Educator Clark Fabert-Church.

Organizer of the forum, Jay Price says this isn’t the last time his organization, We Are Rockford, will host an event like this.

“The youth should be our focus because they are going to be the ones that we pass this torch off to and all of our children deserve a worthy canvas in which to paint their wildest dreams,” said Price.

For more about We Are Rockford visit their Facebook page here.

