Rockford’s Ministry of Restoration Church hosts free school supply giveaway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s Ministry of Restoration Church hosts a free school supply giveaway for families with children of all ages on Saturday.

Taking over Blackhawk Park, “It’s in the Bag” helps hundreds of Forest City kids get the supplies they need to have a successful school year. From notebooks and pens to a visit from firefighters, Pastor Ruby Martin says it’s a small way to make a big difference in the community.

“This is our city. Regardless of anything that would be negative, we put a drop of love in it to spread. Love with caring. Because we celebrate youth and we care about our families,” said Martin.

