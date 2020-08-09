Advertisement

Rockford’s Ministry of Restoration Church hosts free school supply giveaway

School supplies
School supplies(Gray)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s Ministry of Restoration Church hosts a free school supply giveaway for families with children of all ages on Saturday.

Taking over Blackhawk Park, “It’s in the Bag” helps hundreds of Forest City kids get the supplies they need to have a successful school year. From notebooks and pens to a visit from firefighters, Pastor Ruby Martin says it’s a small way to make a big difference in the community.

“This is our city. Regardless of anything that would be negative, we put a drop of love in it to spread. Love with caring. Because we celebrate youth and we care about our families,” said Martin.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rockford Midtown Market welcomes visitors for summer season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A summertime favorite makes its long-awaited return to the Forest City, as the Rockford Midtown Market welcomes visitors to its 7th Street location on Saturday.

News

Winnebago County State’s Attorney responds to arrests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross responds to the decision to arrest more than a dozen people after protests at Rockford city market on Friday night.

News

We Are Rockford hosts a public forum for educators

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
One local organization hosts a public forum to start conversations about racism in the classroom.

News

More than a dozen protesters arrested, charged at Rockford City Market for second week in a row

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A light turnout for the return of Rockford City Market, which took a week off due to to protests. However it was a big turnout for protesters Friday evening as the market returned. Another peaceful demonstration quickly turned aggressive with some protesters taken away in handcuffs.

Latest News

News

More than a dozen protesters arrested in Rockford Friday night

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT

News

The Comeback Kids: Andrea Wallace Noble

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:29 PM CDT

News

Student/mentor meet and greet

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:22 PM CDT

News

Rockford University held a meet and greet for their Promise Scholars and mentors

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:09 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Scholars met with local professionals today

Sports

Cardinals-Cubs series postponed because of additional positive COVID-19 tests

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:31 PM CDT
|
By CBS
The Cardinals haven't played a game since July 29 because of a COVID outbreak within the team.

News

Bustos announces $700K in CARES Act aid for Rockford

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The funding is administered by the United States Economic Development Administration.