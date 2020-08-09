Advertisement

Rockford Midtown Market welcomes visitors for summer season

File photo
File photo
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A summertime favorite makes its long-awaited return to the Forest City, as the Rockford Midtown Market welcomes visitors to its 7th Street location on Saturday.

After a successful cars and coffee event, the RPS205 Administration Building parking lot was the place to be, with local vendors selling fresh produce and handmade products to dozens of eager shoppers.

Celebrating along with National Farmers Market Week, the socially distant event also offered visitors health screenings and followed all county health department guidelines. The market now plans to be held every Saturday until Halloween from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We’re very happy to be in the Midtown community. We anticipate having this market every Saturday, now through October. No plans to shut it down. We did not have any type of negative publicity or press or activity last Saturday and we hope that continues. This is a very positive environment and we’re very happy to be here,” said Ohme.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rockford’s Ministry of Restoration Church hosts free school supply giveaway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Rockford's Ministry of Restoration Church hosts a free school supply giveaway for families with children of all ages on Saturday.

News

Winnebago County State’s Attorney responds to arrests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross responds to the decision to arrest more than a dozen people after protests at Rockford city market on Friday night.

News

We Are Rockford hosts a public forum for educators

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
One local organization hosts a public forum to start conversations about racism in the classroom.

News

More than a dozen protesters arrested, charged at Rockford City Market for second week in a row

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A light turnout for the return of Rockford City Market, which took a week off due to to protests. However it was a big turnout for protesters Friday evening as the market returned. Another peaceful demonstration quickly turned aggressive with some protesters taken away in handcuffs.

Latest News

News

More than a dozen protesters arrested in Rockford Friday night

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT

News

The Comeback Kids: Andrea Wallace Noble

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:29 PM CDT

News

Student/mentor meet and greet

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:22 PM CDT

News

Rockford University held a meet and greet for their Promise Scholars and mentors

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:09 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Scholars met with local professionals today

Sports

Cardinals-Cubs series postponed because of additional positive COVID-19 tests

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:31 PM CDT
|
By CBS
The Cardinals haven't played a game since July 29 because of a COVID outbreak within the team.

News

Bustos announces $700K in CARES Act aid for Rockford

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The funding is administered by the United States Economic Development Administration.