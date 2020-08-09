Rockford Midtown Market welcomes visitors for summer season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A summertime favorite makes its long-awaited return to the Forest City, as the Rockford Midtown Market welcomes visitors to its 7th Street location on Saturday.

After a successful cars and coffee event, the RPS205 Administration Building parking lot was the place to be, with local vendors selling fresh produce and handmade products to dozens of eager shoppers.

Celebrating along with National Farmers Market Week, the socially distant event also offered visitors health screenings and followed all county health department guidelines. The market now plans to be held every Saturday until Halloween from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We’re very happy to be in the Midtown community. We anticipate having this market every Saturday, now through October. No plans to shut it down. We did not have any type of negative publicity or press or activity last Saturday and we hope that continues. This is a very positive environment and we’re very happy to be here,” said Ohme.

