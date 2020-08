ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine for Sunday as some slight chances of thunderstorms will develop by late afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 80′s with a heat index in the low 90′s. Better chances for showers and thunderstorms for Sunday night into Monday morning. Monday’s highs will reach 90 and could feel like the upper 90′s.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.