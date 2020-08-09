Illinois Reports 1,382 new cases of COVID-19, 8 additional deaths Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois reports 1,382 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, along with eight additional deaths attributed to the virus.

The latest deaths include:

Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s and 2 males 60s

Pulaski County: 1 male 60s

According to new data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state has now recorded a total of 194,080 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, with 7,636 fatalities reported.

Over the last 24 hours, the state has reported 41,354 new tests, with a total of 3,073,988 performed during the pandemic.

Those new test results gave the state a one-day positivity rate of 3.34%, significantly lower than Saturday’s 4.56% rate. The seven-day positivity rate in the state is now at 4.11%, slightly lower than the 4.17% mark reached Saturday.

114 patients are currently on ventilators, the lowest number since that metric became publicly available in April. A total of 322 patients are currently in intensive care units, while 1,488 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized in all.

The news comes as several areas of the state see spikes in positivity rates and in case numbers, with Gov. J.B. Pritzker looking to implement more requirements for face coverings and threatening to potentially impose more restrictions on areas where cases are on the rise.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.