Edwards Apple Orchard announces opening date, new drive-thru system

Courtesy: Edwards Apple Orchard (Facebook)
Courtesy: Edwards Apple Orchard (Facebook)(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - “Your experience will be different this year, but we are doing everything we can to help continue your fall traditions while keeping our guests and employees safe,” Edwards Apple Orchard wrote on its website.

The orchard says it will be using a drive-thru system in an effort to safely conduct business when it opens on August 28th. The Apple Barn, Cider Cellar, and play area will remain closed. Donuts, apples, and cider will be available for drive-up pickup, along with specialty foods like corn salsa and apple butter.

The orchard will have a sign of where to enter and a staff member will provide the customer with a list of 20 items available for sale that day. The customer will mark off the items they want and follow a line of cars to a checkout tent.

Guests are expected to remain in their vehicles.

Edwards Apple Orchard is located at 7061 Centerville Road in Poplar Grove.

Edwards Apple Orchard West is located at 8218 Cemetery Road in Winnebago, and says it will offer pick-your-own apple service in early September.

