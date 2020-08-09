Back to school shopping on hold for families that choose remote learning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As school districts across the region release back to school plans, some parents are still trying to prepare for the upcoming semester, but in a very different way.

With the remote learning only option being provided from most school districts, families that choose that learning environment for their students are starting to realize they no longer need to do back-to-school shopping.

“There is no point in doing back to school shopping,” said parent Kisha Mcclundon. “If everything is going to be online I’m not going to spend my money on school supplies.”

Some parents say this will put hundreds of dollars back into their pocket, and although some have made upgrades in other ways, like WiFi, the normal pen and paper are not as needed as before.

“Me and my wife already said we are going to have a set schedule in the morning, we are going to treat it like school,” said parent Kenneth Page. “In the morning eat breakfast after that it’s off to learning and that’s it, and then maybe four or five o’clock about the same time school would let out that’s when we’re going to stop the educational thing and then we’re going to do it all again the next day.”

Some say they have been forced to make schedule changes to accommodate their kid’s new schedule, but it’s worth it to keep them safe.

“My kids are going to be home Monday through Friday now so I will have to work on the weekends just so I can accommodate the online learning that they are doing,” said parent Adrienne Mallegni. “They still want you to log in for like five hours a day, and that is not realistic in my schedule if I’m not home during the week.”

Some parents say they have stored up school supplies from last year, and plan to use those at home until picking up any other materials.

