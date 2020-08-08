Rockford University held a meet and greet for their Promise Scholars and mentors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting college can be a tough adjustment. But Rockford University is making it a bit easier for Rockford Promise Scholars by pairing them up with mentors in their desired careers.

The scholars will begin classes in just a couple of weeks. Tonight they had the chance to meet and get to know local professionals who volunteer their time and knowledge giving students guidance when it comes to the career path the student has chosen to study.

Keith Kruchten, of the Rockford Promise Board of Directors, says so far they have given 100 students the chance to go to college and set them up for success.

“What we’ve found in our research is that just the finances, just having that scholarship, it’s not enough. Our students need the extra support and having that mentor. Having that person that’s in the field that they wanna go into, makes all of the difference,” says Kruchten.

Kruchten says the mentors are one of the reasons why they have a 91 percent graduation success rate.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.