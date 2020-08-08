Advertisement

More than a dozen protesters arrested at Rockford City Market for second week in a row

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A light turnout for the return of Rockford City Market, which took a week off due to to protests. However it was a big turnout for protesters Friday evening as the market returned. Another peaceful demonstration quickly turned aggressive with some protesters taken away in handcuffs.

Earlier today, Rockford Police said Joe Marino Park, on the corner of East State and Water Streets would be the designated area for protesters. But said those who cause a breach of peace or infringe on other’s rights would be subject to arrest.

Protesters began walking in a loop across East State Street, blocking traffic. That’s when police stepped in. Pepper spray was used and by the end of the night, more than a dozen people, including leader Leslie Rolfe were taken into police custody. The Rockford Police Department has not confirmed just how many were arrested. Members with the May 30th Alliance are calling for police brutality to be investigated from the events on May 30 as well as last weeks protests.

POLICE CLASH: Police and protesters clashing in downtown Rockford

Posted by WIFR TV on Friday, August 7, 2020

Protesters say they plan to continue attending City Market to have their voices heard. 23 News reached out to Rockford Police for comment. They are not releasing information at this time.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

More than a dozen protesters arrested in Rockford Friday night

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

The Comeback Kids: Andrea Wallace Noble

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Student/mentor meet and greet

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Rockford University held a meet and greet for their Promise Scholars and mentors

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Scholars met with local professionals today

Latest News

Sports

Cardinals-Cubs series postponed because of additional positive COVID-19 tests

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CBS
The Cardinals haven't played a game since July 29 because of a COVID outbreak within the team.

News

Bustos announces $700K in CARES Act aid for Rockford

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The funding is administered by the United States Economic Development Administration.

News

Rockford Public Schools unveil the results of its Back to School survey

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
The results are in as Rockford Public Schools unveil the results of its Back to School survey.

News

OSF Drive-by graduation

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

103 students graduate from Saint Anthony School of Nursing as nursing shortages continue nationwide

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
Although the state reports fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations the demand for qualified nurses to take care of those patients is rising.

News

Rockford Daycares to offer working parents a helping hand with E-learning

Updated: 6 hours ago