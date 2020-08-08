More than a dozen protesters arrested at Rockford City Market for second week in a row

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A light turnout for the return of Rockford City Market, which took a week off due to to protests. However it was a big turnout for protesters Friday evening as the market returned. Another peaceful demonstration quickly turned aggressive with some protesters taken away in handcuffs.

Earlier today, Rockford Police said Joe Marino Park, on the corner of East State and Water Streets would be the designated area for protesters. But said those who cause a breach of peace or infringe on other’s rights would be subject to arrest.

Protesters began walking in a loop across East State Street, blocking traffic. That’s when police stepped in. Pepper spray was used and by the end of the night, more than a dozen people, including leader Leslie Rolfe were taken into police custody. The Rockford Police Department has not confirmed just how many were arrested. Members with the May 30th Alliance are calling for police brutality to be investigated from the events on May 30 as well as last weeks protests.

POLICE CLASH: Police and protesters clashing in downtown Rockford Posted by WIFR TV on Friday, August 7, 2020

Protesters say they plan to continue attending City Market to have their voices heard. 23 News reached out to Rockford Police for comment. They are not releasing information at this time.

