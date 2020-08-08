Advertisement

Lorenzo Soria, president of Golden Globes group, dies at 68

Lorenzo Soria speaks at the nominations for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Dec. 9, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and former editor of the Italian news weekly L'Espresso, died Friday, the association said. He was 68.
Lorenzo Soria speaks at the nominations for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Dec. 9, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and former editor of the Italian news weekly L'Espresso, died Friday, the association said. He was 68.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and former editor of the Italian news weekly L’Espresso, died Friday, the association said. He was 68.

Soria died peacefully at his Los Angeles home, the association said in a statement, lauding his “generosity, passion” and sense of humor.

“He was deeply committed to the movie industry’s power to heal the world and shine a spotlight on injustice,” said the group that awards the annual Golden Globes for excellence in TV and movies.

The Argentinian-born Soria grew up and worked in Italy for L'Espresso before becoming a Los Angeles resident in 1982. Continuing to write for the weekly and for the daily La Stampa, he covered a wide variety of topics including politics and technology.

But his real love was interviewing “Hollywood talent and reporting about trends and changes in the film and television industry,” the organization said.

A member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association since 1989, he was in the administration for more than 25 years. After serving twice before as president, his current tenure began in 2019.

A memorial is planned but details weren’t immediately available, said the group, which cited an unidentified Soria family member in its announcement of his death.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

More than a dozen protesters arrested in Rockford Friday night

Updated: moments ago

National

Plane skids off runway in India; 17 killed, including pilots

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Rajiv Jain, a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Ministry, confirmed the accident and said the plane broke into two pieces.

News

The Comeback Kids: Andrea Wallace Noble

Updated: 7 minutes ago

News

Student/mentor meet and greet

Updated: 15 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Rockford University held a meet and greet for their Promise Scholars and mentors

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Scholars met with local professionals today

National Politics

WH chief of staff pushing Trump to deliver convention speech away from White House

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Roxanne Reid
WH Chief of Staff Mark Meadows discusses Trump's acceptance speech, negotiations on the next relief bill, and mail-in voting

National Politics

Last-ditch virus aid talks collapse; no help for jobless now

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
A breakdown in the talks would put at risk more than $100 billion to help reopen schools, a fresh round of $1,200 direct payments to most people and hundreds of billions of dollars for state and local governments to help them avoid furloughing workers and cutting services as tax revenues shrivel.

Sports

Cardinals-Cubs series postponed because of additional positive COVID-19 tests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CBS
The Cardinals haven't played a game since July 29 because of a COVID outbreak within the team.

News

Bustos announces $700K in CARES Act aid for Rockford

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The funding is administered by the United States Economic Development Administration.

News

Rockford Public Schools unveil the results of its Back to School survey

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
The results are in as Rockford Public Schools unveil the results of its Back to School survey.