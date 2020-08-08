Heat, humidity to spike over the next several days

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The past week to ten days have provided a respite from the heat and humidity that have gripped the Stateline for the better part of the summer thus far, though that break’s set to end shortly, as another surge of warm, humid air is ticketed for the region over the next few days.

Temperatures Saturday are to surge into the middle and upper 80s amid an increasingly gusty southerly wind. Humidity, while certainly elevated compared to recent days, won’t be truly oppressive until later in the day and into Saturday Night. Heat index values Saturday Afternoon will peak in the low to mid-90s.

Temperatures will reach the upper 80s Saturday with heat indices in the lower 90s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunday’s likely, if not certain, to be hotter and more oppressive. With low temperatures not likely to drop below 70° Saturday Night, Sunday’s temperature ascent will begin from a higher base, likely allowing temperatures to surge into the lower 90s, perhaps even hotter should clouds and thunderstorms stay away. Current projections suggest heat indices Sunday will reach the upper 90s to near 100°.

Temperatures will warm further Sunday, and with more humidity, heat index values will reach the upper 90s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Monday may end up being the hottest and most steamy day of the bunch, though increased chances for thunderstorm clusters to fire in the afternoon provide a wild card to the temperature forecast. A cold front’s passage late Monday or Monday Night will bring at least some relief from the heat and humidity for the days that follow.

A noticeable increase in heat and humidity is forecast to occur this weekend and will likely last into early next week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A hot, humid airmass like the one due in here over the next several days is often a breeding ground for showers and thunderstorms, and this airmass is to be no different. Thunderstorm chances reside in our forecast on four of the next five days, though the number of dry hours is to greatly exceed the number of wet ones.

While four of the next five days are to feature rainfall chances, dry hours are to greatly exceed the wet ones. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The need for rainfall continues to grow by the day in the Stateline. With another dry day in the books Friday and still no measurable rain on record for the month of August, our deficit for the month has already grown to more than one inch.

Our rainfall deficits continue to grow after another dry day Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.