Cardinals-Cubs series postponed because of additional positive COVID-19 tests

The Cardinals haven't played a game since July 29 because of a COVID outbreak within the team.
Chicago Cubs center fielder Albert Almora Jr. (5) makes a catch against Milwaukee Brewers' Logan Morrison during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July, 26, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
By CBS
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CBS) -- The Cardinals haven’t played since July 29 because of a cluster of positive COVID-19 tests within the team, and now their expected return to the field against the Cubs has been postponed. This weekend’s three-game series between the two NL Central rivals has been called off because of three additional positive tests on the Cardinals, MLB announced on Friday.

"The Office of the Commissioner has been informed that a St. Louis Cardinals staff member and two players tested positive from samples collected over the last two days," MLB's statement says. "Out of an abundance of caution, and to ensure that all infected Cardinal players and staff members have been identified, the games between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Saturday, August 8th and Sunday, August 9th have been postponed. Major League Baseball will continue to provide updates as they become available."

The Cardinals had been quarantining in their Milwaukee hotel room following the outbreak in which seven players and six staff members tested positive for the virus. Because of those positives, the Cardinals' road series against the Brewers and Tigers have already been postponed. After a round of rapid testing yielded negative results, the Cardinals were allowed to return to St. Louis on Wednesday and then cleared to begin the series against the Cubs on Friday. The new positive test has changed that timeline. At present, the Cardinals have played just five games this regular season. 

The Cardinals had been poised to enter the Chicago series short-handed, as they're presently without catcher Yadier Molina and shortstop Paul DeJong, who were among the Cardinals players to test positive. They're also without starter Carlos Martinez, who was placed on the IL for undisclosed reasons. Infielders Edmundo Sosa and Rangel Ravelo and right-handed relievers Junior Fernandez and Kodi Whitley also are on the IL following positive tests. 

The Marlins recently returned to action after their own outbreak that saw 18 players test positive. 

MLB recently restructured the schedule with an abundance of doubleheaders in order to get each team to 60 games by the end of the regular season, but now further adjustments may be necessary. 

