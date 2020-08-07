Advertisement

Wis. residents arrested for theft by Boone Co. detectives

The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are expected.
Arrest
Arrest(AP)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested two Wisconsin residents on felony theft charges Wednesday.

On July 21, Boone County deputies were sent to a storage business located on the 4000 block of Rt. 173 in rural Caledonia for a theft of a box trailer. The victim reported the trailer had been stolen sometime over a two-week period. The trailer and contents were reportedly valued at more than $30,000, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Boone County detectives identified two suspects and tracked them to a residence in rural Sharon, Wisconsin. After a short standoff with the suspects, Boone County detectives, with the assistance of the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, arrested both suspects.

Detectives investigating the theft, discovered at least two additional trailers had been stolen from the storage facility. Charges are pending against 34-year-old Joseph Shaffer of Sharon, Wisconsin and 32-year-old Barbara Winden of Janesville, Wisconsin on those thefts.

Shaffer and Winden were each charged with theft and are in the Walworth County Jail pending extradition on a $75,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are expected. A class 2 felony is punishable by three to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone having information on a crime or narcotic trafficking to call the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 815-544-2144 or Crime Stoppers at 815-547-7867.

