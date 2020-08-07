Winnebago Co. among 13 state counties at warning level for coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 13 counties in Illinois are considered to be at a warning level for COVID-19 on Friday.

A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase. Cass, Coles, Grundy, Iroquois, Jackson, Monroe, Perry, Saline, St. Clair, Tazewell, Union, Williamson and Winnebago Counties are now at this level, according to the IDPH.

These counties saw cases or outbreaks associated with businesses, long-term care facilities, large social gatherings and out of state travel. There have been several instances of multiple cases among family members in the same, large household. Students returning to universities and colleges are also driving the recent increase in cases in several communities. Many students are not wearing face coverings or social distancing and are gathering in large groups and at bars, according to the IDPH.

Several counties are taking action and implementing mitigation measures to help slow spread of the virus. Examples include working with university administrations for student education and contact tracing, working with county boards of health, and cancelling events and festivals, according to the IDPH.

IDPH uses numerous indicators when determining if a county is experiencing stable COVID-19 activity, or if there are warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk in the county.

• New cases per 100,000 people. If there are 50 or more new cases per 100,000 people in the county, this triggers a warning.

• Number of deaths. This metric indicates a warning when the number of deaths increases more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

• Weekly test positivity. This metric indicates a warning when the 7-day test positivity rate rises above 8%.

• ICU availability. If there are fewer than 20% of intensive care units available in the region, this triggers a warning.

• Weekly emergency department visits. This metric indicates a warning when the weekly percent of COVID-19-like-illness emergency department visits increase by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

• Weekly hospital admissions. A warning is triggered when the weekly number of hospital admissions for COVID-19-like-illness increases by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

• Tests perform. This metric is used to provide context and indicate if more testing is needed in the county.

• Clusters. This metric looks at the percent of COVID-19 cases associated with clusters or outbreaks and is used to understand large increase in cases.

These metrics are intended to be used for local level awareness to help local leaders, businesses, local health departments, and the public make informed decisions about personal and family gatherings, as well as what activities they choose to do. The metrics are updated weekly, from the Sunday-Saturday of the prior week.

A map and information of each county’s status can be found on the IDPH website.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.