The Comeback Kids: Andrea Wallace Noble

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’ve been on a hike or brought your kids to a class at Severson Dells, chances are high that you’ve talked to our next Comeback Kid Andrea Wallace Noble. Even during a pandemic, she’s keeping busy at the nature center living her childhood dream every day.

Wallace Noble says, “I have one of the best jobs ever. It ranges from removing invasive species from our habitat to collecting wildlife data to teaching kindergartners and leading paint nights and public hikes. It’s an amazing job and I’ve always known I’ve wanted to work here doing this.”

A 2015 Auburn High School graduate, Andrea was born and raised in the Forest City. Growing up her parents infused her with everything Rockford. But Seversen Dells Nature Center was the place where she felt even more at home.

“I grew up out here at Severson doing camps and field trips and slowly volunteering and working as summer staff. I hoped that some day, maybe if a miracle happened I could work here but I also recognize it’s a really competitive field so I didn’t think I would. But I believe in a god of miracles and it all worked out,” Wallace Noble says of her journey to where she’s at now.

She attended Hillsdale College in Michigan for three years and met her husband there. Coming back to the Forest City was always a priority for her. However she says it wasn’t easy. She says, “As soon as I met him, I told him well if you want to marry me, you have to move to Rockford. He agreed to that and he moved to Rockford and now he loves Rockford as much as me.”

Now she shows him what the Forest City is really like. “From the beginning, I’ve always had a deep love for this city. Whether it was golfing our golf courses and kayaking our rivers and visiting Burpee and Discovery Center, my parents just fed me all of this Rockford stuff,” she says.

While she loves her hometown, she says her passion for nature and kids is even stronger. Severson Dells will always hold a special place in her heart she says. “What’s special about Severson is the community of people who are dedicated to the programs and the missions here. These people are passionate and quirky and they share the same love of nature. Whether it’s the volunteers or the staff or the participants, I knew I wanted to be a big part of this community when I grew up. That deep love carried with me and I knew I had to come back, I love Rockford,” Andrea says.

She also has a list called “Andrea’s List of Rockford Musts.” It includes everything from her favorite museums and attractions, beautiful places and activities to play to eat by category and neighborhood. She says of important note, Beef-A-Roo is worthy to have their own category saying, ‘It deserves it.”

You can follow Andrea at Severson Dells via her blog about her nature loving alter-ego Betty Saltbottom, a blog about her choice to come back to Severson or on her Youtube channel, which has a ton of videos of her and some she has produced.

