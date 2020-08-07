Advertisement

State police searching for man with nationwide warrant after pursuit

Donald E. Powell, 34, struck a Lee County squad car and then fled on foot in Rock Falls, according to the Dixon Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
Lee County Sheriff's Office(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Authorities are searching for a fugitive who was involved in a police pursuit in Rock Falls on Friday.

Donald E. Powell, 34, struck a Lee County squad car and then fled on foot in Rock Falls, according to the Dixon Police Department.

Powell was last seen in the area of Progress Drive and Dutch Road in Dixon. Powell has an active, nationwide warrant out of Indiana, according to the Dixon Police Department.

Powell is a 34-year-old Black man who weighs approximately 135 pounds, with long dreadlocks, wearing a black hoodie with pink writing, with a tattoo located on his left arm, according to the Dixon Police Department.

He may be armed and if seen, please call 911. Do not approach him.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rockford police, park district designate protest area ahead of city market

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
East State Street will remain open, and no one will be allowed to impede traffic, according to the Rockford Police Department.

News

Man arrested for July 29 Freeport murder

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The 22-year-old Harvey is being held on bond awaiting extradition for the charges stemming from the July 29 murder.

News

Rockford man charged with criminal sexual assault

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Rice now faces four counts of criminal sexual assault.

News

RMTD to introduce mobile ticketing app

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Token Transit is a free app that allows riders to purchase their bus passes on their smart phones using a credit or debit card.

Latest News

News

$1M Powerball won in Loves Park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Powerball jackpot prize is now at an estimated $158 million, with a cash option of $130.3 million.

News

Gov. Pritzker: Businesses to be educated, warned then fined for not enforcing mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
No private individuals will be fined, only businesses and companies, according to Gov. Pritzker.

News

One man dead after high speed rollover crash in DeKalb

Updated: 4 hours ago
Rollover crash ejected the driver

News

Belvidere School District announces fall semester plans

Updated: 4 hours ago
Belvidere announces return to class plans

News

Rockford man charged with attempted murder after fight with roomate

Updated: 5 hours ago
Fight leads to attempted murder charges.

News

Elections nearing, Biden to make final running mate pick

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Courtney Sisk
Biden is set to choose VP within the next several days