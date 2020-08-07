State police searching for man with nationwide warrant after pursuit

LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Authorities are searching for a fugitive who was involved in a police pursuit in Rock Falls on Friday.

Donald E. Powell, 34, struck a Lee County squad car and then fled on foot in Rock Falls, according to the Dixon Police Department.

Powell was last seen in the area of Progress Drive and Dutch Road in Dixon. Powell has an active, nationwide warrant out of Indiana, according to the Dixon Police Department.

Powell is a 34-year-old Black man who weighs approximately 135 pounds, with long dreadlocks, wearing a black hoodie with pink writing, with a tattoo located on his left arm, according to the Dixon Police Department.

He may be armed and if seen, please call 911. Do not approach him.

