Rockford Public Schools unveil the results of its Back to School survey

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than 19,000 families completed the questionnaire, voicing their preference for in-person instruction or full-time remote learning and those with RPS say their feedback is essential.

"I am nervous, and yet at the same time, I know that this is something our kids need. And so I'm going to be there to provide it for them," said Jefferson High School teacher Douglas McArthur.

From keeping class sizes to fewer than 20 students to creating tailored learning plans for all levels of education, Rockford Public Schools Superintendent Ehren Jarrett says the district will make sure everyone enters the new year on the same page.

"When it comes to making a decision about in person or remote instruction, we feel like both of our options and all of our planning has been designed this way, both of our options are oriented around making sure that a very high quality opportunity is available," said Jarrett.

"Sending their kids back to school is almost a necessity. They have they have jobs to go to, and especially with our younger students, our elementary and middle school students who can't really self-monitor at home, the choice to go back to face to face learning makes a lot of sense," said McArthur.

Still, McArthur worries the need to get back to some sense of normalcy may cause more harm than good.

"We're going to be as safe as we possibly can. But, to suggest that we're going to go back into schools with face to face learning on any level and have no problems is unreasonable," said McArthur.

"We would love to have a world where there's not a Coronavirus and there isn't all of this safety concern hanging over our head, but that isn't our world. So, we are going to make the best possible learning environment that meets the needs of our families. We think choice is extremely important and we're proud that we're able to offer that choice to our families," said Jarrett.

Building off plans released last month, RPS leaders announced the addition of remote learning availability at the early childhood level and released guidelines for students who participate in extracurricular activities.

To find a detailed breakdown of the back to school handbook, https://www3.rps205.com/backtoschool/Documents/20-21_BackToSchool_FamilyHandbook_004.pdf

