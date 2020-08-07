Rockford police, park district designate protest area ahead of city market

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford City Market organizers have expanded the perimeter of the market to include Waterside Park, which houses Millennium Fountain on Friday.

Joe Marino Park, which is owned and operated by the Rockford Park District, will remain open and is the designated location for protesters. The expansion of the perimeter was made along with the Rockford Park District and Rockford Police Department.

East State Street will remain open and no one will be allowed to impede traffic, according to the Rockford Police Department.

“These perimeters are set up to ensure a safe environment for the community to convey their messages and those to patronize the vendors at the city market,” according to the Rockford Police Department. “Those who violate the law causing a breach of peace or infringing on other people’s rights, outside of the designated protest area, will be subject to arrest.”

Rockford Police Department (Rockford Police Department)

Rockford Police Department (Rockford Police Department)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.