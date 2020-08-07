Advertisement

Rockford man charged with criminal sexual assault

Rice now faces four counts of criminal sexual assault.
(WCAX)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man was charged with criminal sexual assault following a May 14 report of sexual abuse to a juvenile.

On Thursday, May 14, the Rockford Police Department was contacted to investigate a report of sexual abuse to a juvenile.

The Rockford Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Unit conducted a follow-up investigation into the incident. The department identified 37-year-old Willie Rice as a suspect. He shared a domestic relationship with the victim’s mother, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized charges and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On Thursday, Rice was taken into custody in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. He was then taken to the Dane County, Wisconsin Jail.

Rice now faces four counts of criminal sexual assault.

