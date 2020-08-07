Rockford man charged with attempted murder after fight with roomate

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 25-year-old Jacob Smith of Rockford is charged with attempted murder stemming from a fight on Tuesday.

Rockford police responded to reports of a fight at 321 Arnold Avenue. Smith’s 46-year-old roommate was unresponsive at the scene and is in the hospital in critical condition as a result of the fight. Smith is being held on $100,000 bond.

