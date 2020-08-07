Advertisement

Rockford man charged with attempted murder after fight with roomate

The victim is in critical condition.
Jacob Smith, 25, of Rockford is charged with attempted murder
Jacob Smith, 25, of Rockford is charged with attempted murder
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 25-year-old Jacob Smith of Rockford is charged with attempted murder stemming from a fight on Tuesday.

Rockford police responded to reports of a fight at 321 Arnold Avenue. Smith’s 46-year-old roommate was unresponsive at the scene and is in the hospital in critical condition as a result of the fight. Smith is being held on $100,000 bond.

