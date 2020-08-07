Advertisement

Rockford church to host school supply giveaway Saturday

The giveaway will take place August 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Christina St. & 15th Ave. at Blackhawk Park sections 3 and 5.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Ministry of Restoration Church will host the 11th Annual Community School Supply Giveaway at Blackhawk Park in Rockford on Saturday.

The event is free and open to families that have preschool to college-aged students. The organization asks that an adult must accompany their children, and adults must have school-aged children present. All visitors are required to wear a mask.

Last year, about 2,000 children from Rockford were given school supplies. In an attempt to help more students, the event expanded their service to Loves Park and Machesney Park.

Due to COVID-19, the need for school supplies for poverty-stricken families is crucial, according to organizers.

