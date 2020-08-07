Advertisement

RMTD to introduce mobile ticketing app

Token Transit is a free app that allows riders to purchase their bus passes on their smart phones using a credit or debit card.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Mass Transit District bus passes may now be purchased using a new mobile fare app called Token Transit.

Token Transit is a free app that will allow riders to purchase their bus passes on their smart phones using a credit or debit card, starting Aug. 10 The app then displays a digital bus pass or ticket on the phone’s screen.

“Eliminating the need for a paper pass or cash and more importantly, eliminating the need for hard surface contact at the fare box between operators and passengers,” according to Rockford Mass Transit District.

Token Transit is an app that can be downloaded to a phone and linked to a credit or debit card. The app is free and is available in both Apple and Google Play stores. Once the app is downloaded, passengers may purchase any RMTD fare, including transit tickets. Passengers can purchase their immediate fare payment or can purchase multiple fares at one time, according to RMTD.

Fares are not activated until the passenger taps the fare on their phone. Once activated passengers and operators will see the RMTD logo with a pulsating circle around it and the current time. The pulsating circle indicates to the driver that the pass is a valid fare and the driver will allow the passenger to board, according to RMTD.

When a pass has expired it will be noted on the phone and the pulsating circle will stop and change to grey. Passengers should not activate the pass until they are ready to board the vehicle for the first time.

More information and a short video for passengers on how to use the app can be found on the RMTD website.

