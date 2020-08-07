One man dead in high speed rollover crash in DeKalb

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Chaz D Tischhauser, 36, of Kingston, was pronounced dead at the scene of a rollover crash in DeKalb.

DeKalb Police say the vehicle was traveling west on Melms Road when the vehicle became airborne through the intersection. Upon returning to the pavement, the vehicle lost control, and hit a utility pole, causing a rollover and ejecting the driver.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.