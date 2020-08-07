Advertisement

Man arrested for July 29 Freeport murder

The 22-year-old Harvey is being held on bond awaiting extradition for the charges stemming from the July 29 murder.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Traivyon Harvey was taken into custody by the Chicago Police Department on Thursday in connection to a July 29 murder in Freeport.

Harvey is charged with first degree murder and two counts of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon. The 22-year-old Chicago native Harvey is being held on bond awaiting extradition for the charges stemming from the July 29 murder. His bond has been set at $1 million, according to the Freeport Police Department.

On Wednesday, July 29 at 8:10 p.m., the Freeport Police Department arrived at the 1100 Block of W. Galena Avenue for a call of shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers found a 39-year-old Freeport resident who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries at the scene, according to the Freeport Police Department.

The Freeport Police Department arrested Willie Love, 27 of Freeport, for first degree murder and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon. Love’s bond has been set at $1 million, according to the Freeport Police Department.

Freeport Police Chief Matt Summers says violence is at a record high this summer. He reports 10 shootings and 2 deaths just in the month of July.

“I want a peaceful community where people can walk out on to the streets and not fear crime. It is a partnership between the police department, the City of Freeport, and the community to create that environment that people want to live in,” Summers said.

