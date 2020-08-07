Advertisement

LIHEAP phone appointments now available

The 30-day income guidelines increased and are now based on 200 percent of the federal poverty level and the number of people living in a household.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program began making phone appointments to assist eligible households with energy costs in Winnebago and Boone Counties.

Households in need of energy assistance, including those with disconnection notices, high past due balances and the people who have been financially impacted by COVID-19 are encouraged to apply.

The 30-day income guidelines increased and are now based on 200 percent of the federal poverty level and the number of people living in a household. A single-person household can qualify with a monthly income up to $2,127, a two-person household up to $2,873, a three-person household up to $3,620, and a family of four up to $4,367.

According to LIHEAP, applicants must submit social security cards for all household members, proof of income for the 30 days prior to and including the date of application for all household members, and their most recent gas and electric bill to be considered for assistance.

