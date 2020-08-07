Advertisement

Illinois announces 21 additional deaths, more than 2K new COVID-19 cases

As of Thursday night, 1,486 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois health officials reported 2,084 new COVID-19 cases and 21 related deaths Friday.

Latest deaths include:

  • Clark County: 1 male 60′s
  • Cook County: 1 male 30′s, 1 male 40′s, 2 males 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 2 females 80′s, 2 females 90′s
  • Ford County: 1 male 80′s
  • Iroquois County: 1 male 60′s, 1 male 70′s
  • Lake County: 1 female 80′s
  • LaSalle County: 1 female 90′s, 2 males 90′s
  • Madison County: 1 male 90′s
  • St. Clair County: 1 male 80′s
  • Winnebago County: 1 female 90′s

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois to 190,508 and 7,613 deaths overall since the pandemic began. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 46,686 specimens for a total of 2,984,618.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 31-August 6 is 4.1 percent.

As of Thursday night, 1,486 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 333 patients were in the ICU and 125 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

