Heat, humidity to return after one more pleasant day Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline’s been given quite the reprieve from excessive heat and humidity for well over a week, though that reprieve’s nearly finished. Another round of hotter, more humid conditions is all but certain to return this weekend, but before then, we’ve another sun-splashed, seasonable day ahead of us Friday. But, as southerly winds lock in and increase in gusto Saturday, temperatures and humidity levels are both to stage a noticeable climb.

After another seasonable day Friday, expect a significant uptick in heat and humidity this weekend and beyond. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As it presently appears, the period spanning Saturday Night through Monday Afternoon is to be the most oppressive, before a cold front sweeps through, offering at least modest relief toward the middle portion of next week.

As one would reasonably expect in an increasingly hot and humid airmass, storm chances are to return to the area beginning Saturday, and will likely remain in the forecast on a daily basis through the early to middle portions of next week. It’s to be noted that none of the upcoming days are to feature all day rains, rather a scattering of showers and storms that may take up residence in portions of the area for one to two hour intervals. At this time, Monday’s the day most likely to see more widespread, well-organized rainfall, and perhaps a few gusty thunderstorms.

After another dry day Friday, rain chances do creep back into the forecast as heat and humidity return this weekend and beyond. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s no secret that any rain would be welcomed here. With another dry day in the books Thursday, rainfall deficits continue to grow, and are certain to do so once again on Friday.

Rainfall deficits for the month, since June 1, and for 2020 as a whole continue to grow. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The upcoming hot spell appears likely to have some staying power. Projections from a suite of computer forecast models favor an above normal temperature regime dominating over much of the Central United States for the better part of the next two weeks, a notion supported by the latest Climate Prediction Center Temperature Outlook through August 20.

All signs strongly point to above normal temperatures persisting for the better part of the next two weeks. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

An extended spell of hot, moderately humid conditions would likely lend itself to at least occasional storm chances throughout the period. The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook points toward near normal precipitation through August 20.

Current indications are that near normal precipitation is likely over the next two weeks. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.